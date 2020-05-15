Arlington Community Federal Credit Union is seeking nominations of health-care heroes across the local region, with donations in their honor being made to local agencies serving social-safety-net clients.
Nominations can be made on the Website at www.facebook.com/ArlingtonCommunityFCU. One winner per week will be selected in coming weeks, with the recipient and their teams (up to 10 people) receiving lunch.
In addition, donations in honor of the recipients will be made to the Arlington Free Clinic, Culmore Clinic and Neighborhood Health.
For more information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncu.org.
