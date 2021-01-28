[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Claremont Immersion Elementary School is one of five schools across the region to receive a “Healthy School Award” from the Marine Corps Marathon Organization.
The award salutes schools that had strong participating in the “Semper Fun Run,” a one-mile event held in the spring in which students were asked to run with parents or other family members.
A total of 1,825 students took part across the region. With 202 students participating, Claremont topped the list of those taking part.
“Claremont has participated in the MCM Fun Run for the last nine years,” noted Jason Cash, a physical-education teacher at the school. “We are particularly proud of our students and parents for going ‘the extra mile’ during this pandemic, and for continuing to put the fun in fitness.”
Other schools that also received $1,000 grants from Sodexo for their success in the program included Polk Elementary in Alexandria, Hampton Oaks Elementary in Stafford County, Crossroads Elementary at Marine Corps Base Quantico and Mason Elementary in Alexandria.
“It is great to see that, even during a global pandemic, we have all these kids that want to be healthy,” said Sodexo’s general manager of Marine Barracks Washington, John Beck. “It’s important to stay healthy and exercise regularly, but more so during a pandemic.”
For information, see the Website at www.marinemarathon.com.
