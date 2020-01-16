Arlington Free Clinic seeks dentists to share time, talents

The Arlington Free Clinic continues its efforts to recruit volunteers to support its year-old dental initiative.
The effort currently is able to offer a maximum 250 dental visits per month.
“The only way we will be able to add additional visits and see more patients is by supplementing the paid dental team with volunteers,” clinic officials said.
“We have had 25 years to establish and solidify connections with the medical community, but we are just beginning to form relationships with local dentists,” they added.
Volunteer dentists are being recruited, with commitments ranging from every other month to weekly. Daytime, afternoon and evening hours during weekdays are available, along with Saturday mornings.
To become involved as a volunteer dentist, call Jody Steiner Kelly at (703) 979-1425, ext. 124. To learn more about dental services for uninsured Arlington residents at the clinic, call (703) 979-1400.
