The Arlington County government has set up a telephone hotline to provide one-stop information related to COVID-19, part of an effort to free up other resources to address the public-health situation.
But county residents are asked to explore other ways of obtaining information before calling.
“Community members who cannot find the information they need on the county’s Website [www.arlingtonva.us], or through other resources, should call (703) 228-7999 for assistance,” county officials said.
The call center will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an indeterminate period.
In addition, the county government has shifted its weekly “Inside Arlington” newsletter to share news and updates about the county’s coronavirus response. Community members who are already signed up to receive Inside Arlington automatically will receive this updated newsletter.
