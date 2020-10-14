The Kiwanis Club of Arlington has announced that its 2020 Community Service Award will be shared jointly by:
• The nursing staff of Virginia Hospital Center, and
• The firefighter/EMTs of the Arlington County Fire Department.
“Over the past months, these individuals have risked their own health and safety in caring for and responding to the emergency needs of Arlington residents stricken with COVID-19,” the club said in a statement.
An award presentation will be made to Virginia Hospital Center chief nursing officer Melody Dickerson and Arlington Fire Chief David Povlitz at the club’s Oct. 28 meeting, held “virtually” due to the public-health pandemic.
The awards come with $1,000 grants. The nursing staff has determined its stipend will go to the Virginia Hospital Foundation; a final decision from the fire department is pending.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
