Yorktown High School graduate and LifeCare emergency medical technician Cpl. Elizabeth Clark was one of 700 EMTs and paramedics deployed to New York City for the state’s COVID Response Team in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark assisted in transporting patients as well as responding to 911 calls.
After graduation from Yorktown, Clark studied emergency medicine at the University of Utah and wilderness medicine at the National Outdoor Leadership School, and currently is a paramedic student with an expected graduation date of February 2021.
