Two decades after its founding, and with a number of successes under its belt, the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families is redoubling its efforts to discern, evaluate and address issues affecting young people across the county.
It has not been a go-it-alone project.
“We’ve had so many community partners – everybody worked together,” said Linda Henderson, a member of the organization’s board who several times has chaired it.
Henderson was among dozens on hand during a pot-luck celebration held by the organization recently at Quincy Park, which focused partly on the past but also peered into the future.
And despite successes, “we’re still looking at the same issues today [as in 1997],” Henderson said. “And we’re not that much closer to solving them. Mental health is probably even bigger [an issue] today than it was.”
The partnership – which is under the umbrella of the Arlington County government – wasn’t tasked with solving issues like mental health, childhood obesity and the impact of technology on children’s lives. Instead, it was empowered to gather data, convene a wide array of government agencies and outside groups, and strategize to make a dent on key topics.
One challenge: Ensuring that the community maintains a sharp focus on issues that impact youth.
Anne Vor der Bruegge, who serves on the partnership board and has been active in the effort since the beginning, said there is always the possibility of losing traction in addressing issues, “if you take your eye off it, if there’s not someone keeping an eye out.”
Like Henderson, Vor der Bruegge sees mental-health issues as an arena where local resources need to be focused.
“From very early on [in the partnership’s history], there was some very disturbing data on mental health,” she said. “We were disproportionately high.”
One of the techniques used to deduce where Arlington is succeeding, and where it is falling short, in addressing the needs of youth is a periodic survey of youth, which asks questions on a wide array of topics.
Do the answers reflect reality, or are they just what students think adults want to hear? It’s “a question that people have asked us from the beginning,” said Amy Graham, a former data coordinator for the partnership.
The answer, Graham said, is that “children, like adults, tell the truth when it’s safe to do so,” and that the surveys are conducted in ways that no personal data of the respondents will be disseminated to school or county officials. (Those who parse the data also have techniques to remove outlier responses before aggregating and publishing the results.)
In the partnership’s annual report for 2019, “striking disparities” were reported in overall levels of health and well-being among different geographic and socio-economic areas of the county. In response, the partnership has advocated for moving away from a one-size-fits-all countywide strategy to a focus on specific groups and areas.
What new has bubbled up in the past two decades since the partnership was founded? Judy Hadden, a board member from the beginning, said that ongoing advances in technology have proved a double-edged sword, particularly for younger age groups.
“I worry about elementary-school kids, using devices and being reliant [on technology devices],” she said.
Kim Durand, who heads the five-member partnership staff, said the pot-luck event (which went on after late-summer showers rolled through) was a chance to bring together those who have supported the organization over two decades.
It was, she said, “a chance to see some of the amazing things we have done.”
There are an estimated 26,000 youth ages 5 to 17 living in Arlington, up from 21,000 in 2013. One in five lives below the federal poverty line.
