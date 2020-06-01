It’s a well-known mantra that “snitches get stitches,” but for those wishing to throw caution to the wind, the Arlington government has debuted a way for the public to turn in those not adhering to Gov. Northam’s face-covering directives.
The “online tool” (which can be found via the county government’s Website) “provides a way to report concerns about possible non-compliance issues in public places,” county officials said, and perhaps is a reaction to those who have been calling either 9-1-1 or the police department’s non-emergency line to tattle on others.
“The information generated by the tool will be used for ongoing community education and to spot trends,” county officials said in a statement that may have been designed to leave their options open. “Potential areas of concern will be reviewed, with any follow-up by the appropriate county departments.”
Gov. Northam’s directive, effective May 29, requires face-coverings to be worn in many indoor places for an indeterminate period. The governor’s office has issued conflicting guidance exactly how the measure will be enforced.
Arlington officials also plan to hand out “We Are Covered” signage to those businesses, apartment/condo buildings and houses of worship that pledge their commitment to following face-covering directives.
The signage represents an opportunity “to let workers, customers and passersby know they prioritize the public’s health,” county officials said in a statement.
