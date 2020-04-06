More than 500 local residents turned up for a drive-through-donation site sponsored by the Arlington County government at Central Library on April 3.
They came in a response to a call for food, cleaning supplies, surgical masks and other needed materials.
“In the coming days, we’ll be distributing the donated supplies to assist essential employees, non-profits and community organizations in response operations – places like senior-living facilities, health-care providers and shelters,” county officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.