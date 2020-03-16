As rational responses gave way (perhaps not unexpectedly) to a degree of pandemonium last week, the Arlington school system’s leadership seemed to grasp that its response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be of the damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t kind.
“It’s very difficult for us to know if our decision will be the right decision or the wrong decision,” School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said on March 12 as the situation unfolded. “But what we know is, our decisions have an impact, regardless of what they are.”
“If we close schools at the right time, we might be able to contain it,” Talento said of the virus. “If we close too early . . . our kids are out of school for a very long time, [and] that may lead to other public-health concerns.”
Her comments came a day before Superintendent Cintia Johnson opted to close schools for four weeks – through April 14 – a period that includes spring break.
It appeared for much of last week that Johnson, and superintendents from surrounding jurisdictions, were attempting to divine a response that would make the best of a situation with many moving parts.
“We’re responding based on the best information we have at any time,” she said the evening of March 12, about 18 hours before announcing the longest unscheduled closure of schools in county history.
Like other school-system leaders in the region and the nation, Johnson appeared to be getting varied, often contradictory, messages from the communities they serve.
“We know there are many opinions” about what the right course of action is, she acknowledged.
Those varied opinions were on display at the March 12 School Board meeting, where some speakers wanted to know why schools weren’t closed already, and others said that shuttering classes would actually be a net minus for at-risk students who benefit from the safety and structure of the school day.
Just hours after Arlington (and Falls Church) school leaders announced plans to close for a month, Gov. Northam stepped in and ordered all K-12 schools statewide shut down for two weeks before a reassessment of the situation.
“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus,” Northam, a physician, said in announcing his decision, part of a declaration of a state of emergency across the Old Dominion.
Arlington School officials are working to provide instructional materials for students to work on during the closure.
“We can never replace the work our teachers do with students in our classrooms; no one expects learning to be as effective as what teachers accomplish directly with students,” Johnson said in a message to parents. “These activities are meant to help our students maintain their existing skills and knowledge, extend their learning, and prepare a foundation for topics and concepts to come in the fourth quarter.”
While the Arlington school system was making its decision, the county government was attempting to address public-health concerns.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on March 13 issued a formal emergency declaration, which was ratified the next day by County Board members. The main effect of such a vote is the make the county government eligible for any future federal reimbursement of costs related to combating the virus.
The government’s 3,900 employees “will continue working and serving the community throughout this emergency, delivering essential services that are critical for the health and well-being of our community,” Schwartz said in a statement.
Park programs (though not the parks themselves) will be closed for five weeks – a length of time that drew raised eyebrows – and other government operations are likely to be reduced or shuttered for varying periods as the situation ebbs and flows. Court operations have been impacted, as has the jail, where visits with incarcerees have been banned for at least 30 days, the sheriff’s office said.
With government officials at all levels asking the public to avoid gathering in groups, a host of events have been nixed, including many not slated for weeks into the future.
Virus-containment efforts also may impact the June 9 state primary; Arlington election officials discussed the possibility that some precincts might have to be moved due to public-health concerns, although they are hoping that will not have to be the case.
Meetings of local-government advisory bodies deemed unessential have been canceled, although the government’s budget season rolls on – and is likely to have to take into account the possibility of an economic slowdown that will follow the jolt to the national psyche brought about by the virus.
As for the school system, Talento said its leadership has been working “tirelessly” to make the best decisions possible. But she acknowledged that, in many ways, decision-making remained a challenge.
“This is keeping all of us up at night,” Talento said.
