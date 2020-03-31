The Arlington sheriff’s office will quarantine new arrivals at the county’s detention facility for two weeks, an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the incarcerees and staff.
The new procedure was one of several announced by Sheriff Beth Arthur.
“These changes ensure our facility and essential functions remain in alignment with current recommendations,” the sheriff said in a statement.
Those newly incarcerated will be kept away from the general population and monitored by health officials for 14 days.
Earlier, the sheriff’s office had canceled all personal visits to see inmates (although inmates are now being given two free telephone calls per week) and made most other visits non-contact. Nurses check inmates regularly to monitor them for signs of illness.
