Arlington Thrive receives its largest private grant

Arlington Thrive has received a $60,000 grant – the largest private grant in its history – to provide support for Arlington residents in need of critical prescription medicines as well as dental and medical care.
The funding comes from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and will assist Arlington Thrive in providing same-day service to an additional 1,400 adults through its Daily Fund program.
“This emergency medical assistance will ensure our most vulnerable neighbors can remain secure in their jobs, health and homes,” said Shandra Niswander, Arlington Thrive’s director of development.
“The Daily Fund Program was Arlington Thrive’s first program, and continues to be its flagship program,” added Thrive executive director Andrew Schneider. “The goal of this program is to prevent eviction, job loss due to untreated medical conditions, and other catastrophes by providing critical same-day emergency financial assistance to county residents who cannot pay for their basic needs.”
CareFirst is the region’s largest not-for-profit health-care company, and provided funding to 341 non-profit organizations in local communities totaling $43 million in 2019. Its strategy focuses on supporting innovative programs working to improve health-care-delivery systems, promote change on broad health initiatives, address health-care disparities that target high-risk populations, and improve the overall, long-term health in communities it serves.
“We are proud to support Arlington Thrive and help remove some of the financial barriers to care for Arlington residents so that they can continue to thrive in their jobs, health and homes,” said Jeanine Finch, a community-affairs liaison for Northern Virginia at CareFirst.
Last year, Thrive provided $765,400 in financial aid and helped 1,419 households (including 2,383 adults and children). Thrive prevented the eviction of 490 Arlington households and kept 219 households from enduring utility disconnection.
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.arlingtonthrive.org.
