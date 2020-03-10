State health officials on March 9 reported the first recorded instance of an Arlington resident being diagnosed with the Corona virus, but county officials said the risk to a typical Arlington resident remained small.
The 60-some-year-old infectee, who was not identified, recently had traveled overseas, state officials said. “The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low,” Arlington officials said.
The Arlingtonian joins a Marine Base Quantico resident and Fairfax City resident as confirmed cases of Corona virus, also known as COVID-19. The virus, which originated in China, can cause respiratory issues and appears most dangerous to seniors and those with chronic health problems.
Dr. Reuben Varghese, Arlington’s public-health director, said the arrival of the virus in the county “does not come as a surprise,” given the amount of international travel done by local residents.
All three cases were exposed through international travel, officials said.
The Virginia Department of Health has activated a public-information line – 877-ASK-VDH3 – to answer questions from state residents about the coronavirus situation.
