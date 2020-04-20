The Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic opened its second location Monday in Woodbridge, and it will operate entirely on telemedicine during the pandemic.
Catholic Charities’ first clinic, in Manassas, opened just over two years ago and provided care for 761 patients at 2,466 visits in 2019. The Woodbridge clinic will allow Catholic Charities to serve the healthcare needs of the underinsured and uninsured, regardless of faith, throughout all of Prince William County.
The new clinic is at 13900 Church Hill Drive. As in Manassas, the clinic will rely primarily on volunteer medical professionals and other volunteers to staff the clinic. It will have one full-time nurse and one part-time front office staff member.
“I am so pleased that the clinic is able to expand its reach, especially as the nation is experiencing the current public health emergency and access to standard health care services is limited. This is particularly important for those already experiencing hardship," said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington.
Catholic Charities decided to expand to a second location after a request by the Prince William Area Free Medical Clinic to stand up operations to replace its efforts. The Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic will provide appointments for annual physicals, disease management, sick visits, prenatal care, health classes, and referral to medical services, including referrals to other Catholic Charities services. The clinic will expand to offer gynecological care, emergency appointments, advance illness care, dental and vision care once social distancing guidelines are eased.
“The need for free, high-quality health care in our diocese is great. With this second clinic, Catholic Charities will be able to provide excellent care to serve the most vulnerable adults who come from all of Prince William,” said Art Bennett, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “We continue to look for new ways to expand our services and meet the needs of those throughout our communities. This new clinic is an example of those efforts, made possible by the continuing generosity of our faithful donors.”
Alexandra Luevano, program manager of the Mother of Mercy Clinic in Manassas, will also direct the Woodbridge office. Medical professionals or other individuals interested in volunteering at the clinic should contact Alexandra at 703-335-2779 ext. 15 or alexandra.luevano@ccda.net.
