The IIIB Foundation will host its ninth Pink Tie Breast Cancer Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Hilton Washington Dulles.
Proceeds will benefit Bosom Buddy Baskets, which are presented to women following breast-cancer surgery.
Tickets are $199 per person, with discounted room rates available at the hotel.
For information, see the Website at www.thebosombuddybaskets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.