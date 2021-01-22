[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The next Arlington Committee of 100 meeting will look at the Virginia rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
The forum, to be held online on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., will feature county public-health director Reuben Varghese along with Nancy White, co-chair of the Arlington Complete Vaccination Committee.
The community is invited to watch. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
