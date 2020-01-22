After confirming the first U.S. case of a new coronavirus, federal health officials are adding airports in Atlanta and Chicago to a list of three other U.S. airports screening travelers who have recently visited the area in China where the outbreak began.

Screenings began Friday at international airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York for travelers who have been to Wuhan, China. Health screenings include having your temperature taken and filling out a symptom questionnaire, with additional testing if there are signs and symptoms of illness. There are currently no related screenings at D.C. area airports.

Nine people have died in China due to illness related to the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control noted Tuesday that other patients have had milder illness and, “the risk to the American public at large remains low at this time.”

The patient in Washington state returned last week from Wuhan, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A CDC team has been deployed to support the ongoing investigation in Washington, including potentially tracing close contacts to determine if anyone else has become ill, according to a news release.

“It’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people,” officials said.

The CDC has been preparing for the introduction of the virus in the United States for weeks, including the development of a diagnostic test to detect the virus in clinical specimens, the release noted.

Symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus have included fever, cough and trouble breathing.