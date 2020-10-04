Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has been elected to a two-year term chairing the Joint Commission on Health Care, a General Assembly panel that aims to find ways to provide cost-effective, high-quality health care for all Virginians.
Hope has served on the commission for seven years. “I look forward to steering the commission in a more strategic direction to better address our commonwealth’s health-care needs,” he said in a statement.
For information on the commission, see the Website at https://jchc.virginia.gov.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNova or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.