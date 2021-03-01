Doctors in Virginia can now recommend medical marijuana for any condition they feel will benefit the patient. As a result, patients with a wide-range of medical ailments now qualify for medical marijuana treatment.. Some of the most common conditions that patients are approved for include; anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, cancer, epilepsy and glaucoma.
What is the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Virginia residents may be wondering, “How do I qualify for a Virginia Marijuana Card so that I can legally purchase cannabis from dispensaries?”
Before visiting any dispensaries, Virginia patients must first confirm they have a qualifying medical condition, obtain a recommendation from a certified physician and show proof of Virginia residency (current driver’s license or state ID).
The process is fast and straightforward, and the team at Virginia Marijuana Card is here to help every step of the way.
How do I find a certified doctor?
The team of doctors at Virginia Marijuana Card are compassionate, friendly and non-judgmental when you come in seeking treatment. They firmly believe that no patient should be denied access to medical marijuana if they feel traditional pharmaceuticals are not providing the quality of life and relief they need.
The approval process is fast and easy, and patients can now get approved from the safety and convenience of their own home. Currently, all appointments are conducted through a safe, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. Patients can connect right from a smartphone, tablet or computer for a secure video conference with a 20- to 30-minute consultation with one of the doctors. The doctors answer any questions patients may have about marijuana use for their specific condition, and then issue the recommendation after the appointment.
Once registered, patients then have access to medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.
About Virginia Marijuana Card
Virginia Marijuana Card and its affiliated companies have helped more than 70,000 patients obtain their medical marijuana card nationwide, with clinics in Ohio, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia and Louisiana.
In addition to safe, easy telemedicine appointments, Virginia Marijuana Card is unmatched in offering patient resources. Some of the patient benefits include: same day approval, price match guarantee and veterans discounts.
