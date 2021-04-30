Dorri O’Brien has been named director of western region, government and community relations for Inova Health System.
O'Brien will represent Inova and Inova Loudoun Hospital throughout the community and among government agencies and will work with community and civic organizations, businesses and community leaders to facilitate collaborative opportunities.
“We are thrilled that Dorri has joined the Inova Loudoun team. Her extensive countywide community engagement and leadership will be a great addition to Loudoun County’s advanced community hospital,” said Deborah Addo, president of Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Before her work with Inova, O’Brien served in various roles with Loudoun County government including chief of staff and assistant director, in the Office of the County Administrator; chief of staff to vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and marketing and communications manager for the department of economic development.
As a community leader, she is on the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, was a Visit Loudoun board member and has volunteered with Loudoun Hunger, Leesburg Community Church, Harmony Middle School and Woodgrove High School. O’Brien also served as a planning commissioner for the town of Lovettsville. She earned her bachelor’s degree from George Mason University.
“Dorri’s significant experience and track record of success in Loudoun makes her well-positioned to effectively represent Inova with our government and community partners across Loudoun County,” said Jen Siciliano, Chief External Affairs Officer for Inova. “Her understanding of our community’s healthcare interests and Inova’s patient-centered focus will certainly enhance Inova’s mission to provide world-class patient care and outcomes for the Loudoun community.”
O'Brien replaces Stacey Metcalfe, who was named executive director and CEO of Morven Park in January.
