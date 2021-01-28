[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As many as 10,000 Arlington residents who thought they had a confirmed appointment for a COVID inoculation now find themselves back in various stages of limbo, as Virginia’s, and the nation’s, vaccination rollout continues to hit supply headwinds.
“It’s beyond frustrating – it’s downright scary,” the county government’s director of public health, Dr. Reuben Varghese, acknowledged on Jan. 23, just hours after the county’s existing vaccine-distribution plan was tossed out and a new one substituted in its place.
The county government had contracted with Virginia Hospital Center to provide vaccinations on a large scale at Walter Reed Community Center. But given new mandates from the Virginia Department of Health, that arrangement is out the window and, for now at least, the hospital is out of the vaccine-distribution business.
What happened? As the state government continued to roll out vaccination efforts statewide, it became increasingly clear that supply would be no match for demand across Virginia. So the state government opted to stop supplying vaccine to medical providers in order to direct them exclusively to the health agencies of each jurisdiction instead.
At present, Arlington is being allocated 2,750 doses per week, compared to 3,200 doses in the initial weeks of the rollout. As a result, there is not nearly enough to go around, leading Virginia Hospital Center to pull the plug on its efforts.
Nobody seemed to be blaming the hospital for backing away from its partnership with the county government. “We can’t vaccinate people if we don’t have vaccines,” County Board member Libby Garvey said.
(The reversal of course does not impact front-line medical workers in the “1a” cohort, nor those deemed “essential” – from law enforcement to educators – in “1b”. Their vaccinations already were being handled directly by the county government and likely will continue uninterrupted.)
The state’s “1b” cohort initially was 75 and older, but Gov. Northam, for reasons known mostly to himself, then added in the 65-to-74 age group as well as those 16 to 64 with underlying conditions to the group.
The estimated total of 10,000 people who were in the Virginia Hospital Center queue includes those in the widened “Group 1b.” But last week’s policy reversal means those who have registered but are not at least 75 likely will go to the back of the line, so the government can concentrate on the population deemed most vulnerable.
Although county officials do not yet have a firm grasp on how many in the 75+ category have set up appointments through the Virginia Hospital Center registration portal, it is likely to be 3,000 or more. Once they get a complete list of those in that group, county officials aim to get the ball rolling once again.
At current levels of supply, it could take several weeks to get the 75+ group fully inoculated with the first of two required doses, then move on to others in the “1b” group.
“The goal is to do it roughly in the order their appointments were,” said Varghese, who cautioned that the hospital’s appointment-setting system does not mesh with the state-government’s system, a potential choke-point that could require manually making contact with thousands of residents, many elderly.
Varghese told County Board members that while one goal is to get the job done quickly, a more important one is to do it correctly.
“We don’t want this to happen again – we want to get it right,” he said.
Though the change in game plan came due to supply issues at the state and national levels, public fury about the convoluted and seemingly rudderless government response likely will be directed at local officials. Arlington leaders have offered plaintive apologies and requests for patience.
“I understand how people are upset – we’re upset, too,” Garvey said.
“Upset” seems to be understating the response; fury and derision, directed at no one organization or governmental body in particular, seem to be the mood of the moment as the public finds out what is happening.
One former county-government employee, who already felt the process to register for the vaccine had been needlessly cumbersome, expressed what might be the view of many when she found out what was happening. The whole situation, she said, could be summed up in a word that began with “cluster” and finishes with an epithet unsuitable for a family publication.
As for Virginia Hospital Center’s participation in the county government’s vaccination efforts, it may return in the future, both hospital and government officials said.
“When there is more vaccine available, we want them to be able to assist,” Varghese said.
The statewide vaccination effort was hit with problems from the start, and public expectations likely were raised too high when Gov. Northam – the nation’s only physician-governor – announced plans to expand eligibility in the “1b” group from 75-and-older residents to those 65 and older as well as younger residents with underlying medical conditions.
With that decision, about half the state’s population was eligible for inoculations, and in Northern Virginia, the hotlines and Websites set up to manage their flow proved no match.
In recent weeks, Virginia has been receiving 110,000 doses of various types of vaccine per week. A ramp-up is expected, but if that rate does not grow significantly, it would be nearly the end of the year before a majority of Virginians received shots.
Virginia’s rollout of its vaccination plan seems to be on par with those in many other states – first overpromising and then underdelivering, with a constantly changing set of rules and regulations.
One state that is receiving plaudits for its efforts is Virginia’s next-door neighbor and namesake, West Virginia.
One local resident with homes in both Virginia and West Virginia, who therefore qualified for the vaccination in either, signed up roughly simultaneously in each state. Within three days, a message came from West Virginia that a same-day appointment was available.
“We were in and out in 25 minutes, including the 15-minute wait afterwards for any bad reaction,” a family member said of the experience. “Crazy how organized it was!”
