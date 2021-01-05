Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will speak about the COVID-19 vaccine during a virtual Friday afternoon event co-sponsored by Gov. Ralph Northam's office, the state health department and faith leaders from around the state.
The discussion is part of the "Facts & Faith Fridays" launched in March by Dr. Robert Winn, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, with African American clergy in Virginia to address the disparate impact the pandemic has had on the Black community.
The call has evolved to address higher rates of cancer and other health issues in diverse communities and continues to address COVID-19.
The event will take place from 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Virginia residents are encouraged to attend virtually. Upon registration, attendees can submit questions for panelists to answer during the event.
Click here to register.
Panelists include Fauci, Winn and Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. The three will discuss the equitable distribution of the vaccine, address myths and provide the latest facts on the COVID-19 vaccine.
