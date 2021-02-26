The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has announced plans to offer COVID-19 testing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
The initiative is being undertaken in coordination with the health/wellness firm XpresCheck.
“Aimed at helping airline passengers who are traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry, the testing sites will provide a convenient option for added safety as demand for travel begins to return,” airport officials said in a statement.
The facilities will be operated in pre-security locations and will provide PCR testing, with results available within one to three days, as well as rapid tests, which will provide results within minutes.
The testing sites at both airports are slated to be up and running in March, and passengers will be able to either make an appointment to receive a test or get one on a walk-in basis, airport officials said.
For information, see the Website at www.xprescheck.com.
