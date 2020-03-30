Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, in partnership with Inova Blood Donor Services, will hold a blood drive in the station’s parking lot on April 22 from noon to 7 p.m. The station is located at 2148 Gallows Road.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, blood supplies in Fairfax County and the nation are at dangerously low levels and dropping, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said.
Inova Blood Donor Services is taking necessary precautions in regard to COVID-19. There will be plenty of space for people to spread out and use appropriate social distancing, officials said. To help protect firefighters and paramedics, access to the fire station will be prohibited.
To register to donate blood, visit www.inovabloodsaves.org/index.cfm?group=op.
