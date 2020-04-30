Employees of Arlington non-profits who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle will receive temporary pay boosts under funding to be provided by the Arlington government.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on April 30 announced plans to provide $168,000 from discretionary funds to provide a pay supplement to those working at 19 social-safety-net agencies across the county.
The increase in pay is similar to that which is being paid to county-government employees who are serving in public positions during the current pandemic.
