Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fredericksburg is partnering with the Amputee Coalition, a nonprofit that empowers people affected by limb loss and limb difference to achieve their full potential through education, support and advocacy, and to promote limb loss prevention.
Through the partnership, Encompass Health and the coalition will provide education and resources for amputees and their families, including implementing the coalition’s Certified Peer Visitor (CPV) Program at the hospital, with a goal of making sure that no amputee goes through their limb loss recovery journey alone.
“We are proud to be a powerful extension of the patient-centered care that hospitals and rehabilitation centers provide to the limb loss and limb difference community,” said Mary Richards, president and CEO of the Amputee Coalition. “Before and soon after amputation can often times be the most vulnerable and influential stages of a patient’s journey. ... We are bridging the gaps between care and support to ensure patients, and their families, have access to vital resources, peer support, and community connections they need to not feel alone and to help achieve outcomes that are necessary to thrive.”
More than 2.1 million Americans have experienced amputations or were born with limb difference, and another 28 million people are at risk for amputation. The Amputee Coalition’s Support Group Network has more than 400 registered support groups across the country and more than 1,000 Certified Peer Visitors, who offer emotional support, encouragement and vital information through individuals and family members who can relate to the limb loss and limb difference journey.
“We want to continue to empower individuals affected by limb loss to achieve their full potential and support them through the recovery process,” said David Cashwell, CEO of Encompass Health. “This partnership aligns with our goal of continually improving and expanding our patient-centered care as we remain committed to changing lives for the better by focusing on the unique aspects of amputee care.”
The amputee rehabilitation program at Encompass Health combines new technologies and individualized treatment plans to help patients move toward independence. The multidisciplinary rehabilitation team includes psychologists who provide emotional support and wound specialists who evaluate needs and risk factors of pressure areas.
Through rehabilitation, a team of clinicians helps patients develop coping skills and adjust to life after amputation to increase their independence in daily living skills and focus on mobility with and without a prosthesis. The team also works with specially trained prosthetists to help measure, design, fabricate fit and service prostheses for patients.
