With August being marked as National Immunization Awareness Month, the Fairfax County Health Department recently recognized two community partners for their contributions in protecting the health of children through their dedicated actions and commitment to immunizations.
ACCA Child Development Center in Annandale and La Petite Academy in Centreville are being recognized for their commitment to providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring infants and children receive age-appropriate immunizations, and for their overall contributions to protecting the health and well-being of children and families in our community.
“This recognition is especially important to highlight this year,” said Christine Carlock, RN, the health department’s immunization action plan coordinator. “We realize that some families are hesitant to venture out or to visit the doctor; however, contagious diseases, like measles, whooping cough and flu have a costly impact, which can result in doctor’s visits, hospitalizations and premature deaths.”
Today’s childhood vaccines protect against potentially life-threatening illnesses, including polio, measles, whooping cough and chickenpox. Preteens and teens also need vaccines like HPV, which protects them against certain types of cancer later in life. Adults need other vaccines, depending on their age, occupation, travel plans and medical conditions. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year, health officials say.
“Now is the perfect time to make sure children are up to date,” Carlock said. “Getting all of the recommended vaccines is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health, especially during the pandemic.”
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.