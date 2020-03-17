As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, forcing local governments, businesses and organizations forced to cancel many events and shut down operations.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of the morning of March 17 there have been 185,041 reported cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in 7,330 deaths and 80,236 recoveries.
Virginia has 45 cases, 10 of them in Fairfax County, Lynne Coan, a spokesman for the town of Vienna, told the Sun Gazette on March 16. According to media reports, two men in their 70s in the southeast portion of the state have died of respiratory failure as a result of the virus.
Gov. Northam on March 15 instituted a temporary ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that organizers for the next eight weeks cancel or postpone in-person events of that size throughout the country.
Fairfax County has closed all its parks, libraries and recreational centers through March 29. The county also has closed all its senior centers and adult day health-care centers until further notice, but will provide meal-delivery service to registered participants who desire it.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to meet March 17 regarding the possibility of declaring a state of emergency, which would streamline the county’s access to state and federal emergency-disaster funding and permit the county to use its authority to procure items to address the situation.
“Given the Dillon Rule, I would be surprised if we got a whole lot of additional authority to deal with the crisis,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). “Based on prior disasters where we had to declare a state of emergency, it was all focused on financial relief to help cover some of the significant costs that we did incur as a result.”
Local officials and residents need to do everything possible to stop the disease’s spread, Foust said.
“The message is, this is serious,” Foust said. “It’s not what we know that concerns me, but what we don’t know, with the lack of testing that is available. So we all should assume the worst at this point and if we’re proven wrong in the long run, that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, then it will be good news.”
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has closed its school buildings and administrative offices and canceled activities until further notice, but continues to provide food service at 29 locations. For a list of those sites, visit www.fcps.edu/news/coronavirus-update-food-resources. The school system will serve breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All FCPS students, and other county children, who are 18 and younger may obtain one meal for free and may receive additional no-cost meals upon request. Adults may buy breakfasts and lunches for $2 each.
Only essential school employees and managers are being required to report to work; all other employees have been instructed to work from home.
During the first two weeks of the school system’s “continuity of learning” plan, there will be no teacher-directed instruction through March 27, but school officials encourage students to take on optional, self-directed, ungraded learning activities posted on FCPS 24-7 Learning (Blackboard) and available at www.fcps.edu.
School officials announced March 14 that one employee, a staffer at Lynnbrook Elementary School in Springfield, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Vienna town government still is doing business, but has ceased all events and programming at the Vienna Community Center until April 12, Coan said. Town officials have not decided whether to cancel board and commission meetings.
“We’re trying to share general information: Wash your hands, keep your droplets to yourself,” Coan said.
Officials have allowed some employees with children to begin working from home, given the recent shutdown of county schools, and some other workers likely also will be working remotely in the future, she said.
Regarding ongoing discussions for Vienna’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, Town Council members so far have not been considering unmet needs.
“I think everybody’s operating on the assumption that this pandemic is going to have an impact on our budget,” Coan said.
Vienna officials will meet with leaders of local civic associations March 18 to discuss upcoming debates for Vienna Town Council candidates.
The Vienna and Greater Merrifield business associations have canceled all events and meetings through April 12, but are encouraging residents to support local businesses via online shopping, holding virtual meetings with service providers, buying gift cards for future usage, and ordering takeout or delivery meals from restaurants.
The virus also has forced operational changes by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Starting March 16, Metrorail began offering reduced service, with trains operating every 12 minutes throughout the day on weekdays. The system will open at its usual time of 5 a.m.
Metro on Saturdays will provide train service every 12 minutes on each line during its normal operating hours for that day of 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. The system’s trains will operate every 15 minutes on each line on Sundays during standard hours between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The transit agency urges people not to use Metro to go to medical appointments if they have signs of illness.
WMATA will continue providing Metrobus service on regular schedules during weekdays, but operate on a Saturday supplemental schedule on Sundays.
