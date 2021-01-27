[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Thousands of Fairfax County residents under age 75 who thought they had confirmed appointments for COVID vaccines suddenly find themselves in limbo.
Fairfax County government officials and Inova Health System this week canceled first-dose appointments for many people already in the vaccine queue, pointing the finger at policy changes at the state level, and they’re urging the public to show patience as the vaccine rollout continues to have hiccups.
A national shortage of vaccines is trickling down to impact states and localities. As a result, state officials reversed previous policy and decided to allocate vaccine distributions to jurisdictions on a population basis, overriding previous vaccine orders placed by local governments and hospitals.
The result: Northern Virginia localities have seen their allocations trimmed, and have to make starker choices about vaccine eligibility, said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
“We have a very efficient, well-run program that now has to be slowed down,” he said in a Jan. 25 e-mail to constituents.
(The chaos is being replicated across Northern Virginia; in neighboring Arlington, Virginia Hospital Center also was forced to cancel its thousands of scheduled vaccination appointments due to a lack of available vaccine.)
Vaccinations in the Fairfax Health District are being delivered by the Fairfax County Health Department, the Inova system and Reston Hospital Center. County officials say they will coordinate with Inova to accommodate those whose vaccination appointments have been canceled, based on the order in which they were received, McKay said.
Inova officials said they would continue to inoculate those who had appointments confirmed through Jan. 31, and that anyone who received a first dose through its efforts would be in the queue for a second one in coming weeks. But those who had an appointment after Jan. 31 likely will have to wait to be contacted with a new date.
Since the vaccination-rollout effort began, Inova has administered about 70,000 doses, hospital officials said. But the change in state policy left the Inova system’s current and future supply “severely diminished” and unable to meet demand, officials said.
As more vaccines become available, Inova again will restart scheduling first-dose appointments, officials said.
By most measures – statistical or otherwise – Virginia’s vaccine rollout has not been a model of successful planning. State leaders appear to have first overpromised, which led to raised expectations and caused Northern Virginia localities to be swamped with those who were told they should sign up and secure their place in line. The result was predictable: The registration systems became overwhelmed.
Part of the vaccine stampede was occasioned by Gov. Northam’s decision to expand the initial “1b” category (ages 75+ and specific essential workers) to include everyone age 65 or older, those ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and a few other groups, such as those in correctional facilities and homeless shelters. Add it all up, and the expanded “1b” group covered approximately half of Virginia’s population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.