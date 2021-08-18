The Virginian is bringing Obie for Seniors technology by EyeClick to its community in Fairfax County.
The installation is part of The Virginian’s $56.5 million renovation, which will include a state-of-the-art expanded memory care program. The Virginian will be among the first senior living communities in the nation, and the first in the Washington area, to use the technology.
Obie for Seniors is an interactive gaming system that projects onto any surface – such as tabletops, floors and walls – encouraging active play through touching, moving and hand-eye coordination skills. The device uses sensors to identify movements and offers a suite of games to enhance movement, cognition and social interaction.
The technology was developed for use in early childhood education and is now being adapted for seniors.
The system is among the newest “Nana” Technology being adopted for use in the United States for individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. “Nana” Technology is microchip-based technology designed to improve quality of life for older adults.
Andrew Carle, executive director at The Virginian, said, “The addition of Obie for Seniors to our Memory Care milieu will not only significantly upgrade quality of care for our residents but highlight our commitment to offering state-of-the-art technology.”
Carle, who coined the term “Nana” Technology, is lead instructor and founder of the graduate concentration in senior living administration, within the Georgetown University Program in Aging & Health.
Ariel Almos, founder and CEO of EyeClick, said Obie for Seniors has been deployed at nearly two dozen senior living facilities in the country.
“Senior care staff have let us know they have observed an improvement in residents’ social behavior, cognitive stimulation and movement, Almos added. They report that residents experience a positive increase in well-being after engaging with the interactive games.
Obie for Seniors has received numerous awards, including first place in LeadingAge California’s 2021 People Choice Award and first place in the Mediterranean Towers Ventures’s Agetech ‘Startup of the Year’ Competition 2021.
The memory care unit at The Virginian is scheduled for initial occupancy by the fall.
