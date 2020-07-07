The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has gone down sharply in Fairfax County in recent weeks, but county health officials still are urging the public to stay vigilant and take appropriate safety measures.
Since the pandemic’s peak of about 300 COVID-19 cases per day in the first week of June, the number of cases has declined to between 60 and 70 per day, a nearly 80-percent lower rate, said Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, a medical epidemiologist with the Health Department.
Speaking June 30 at the board’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting, Schwartz said racial and ethnic disparities among the positive cases also have narrowed slightly. Since late May, new cases have declined 68 and 65 percent, respectively among whites and Asians, but two harder-hit groups – blacks and Hispanics – saw their respective rates go down 88 and 81 percent.
Hispanics account for 61.8 percent of the county’s COVID-19 cases – down from the earlier rate of 65 percent – but make up just 17 percent of the population.
Health Department officials are addressing the pandemic’s impact on the Hispanic community by engaging with advocacy groups and community organizations, establishing a High-Risk Communities Task Force to facilitate testing and outreach, actively recruiting Hispanics to be contact tracers and community-health workers, and using targeted media to convey culturally appropriate messaging on COVID-19 prevention.
The agency also is working with county agencies and non-governmental organizations to support the needs of people and families undergoing isolation and quarantine. In addition, the Health Department has developed a pandemic portal to provide information in several languages (including Spanish), provided a Spanish-only text service and worked to examine underlying issues that increase risk for COVID-19.
While Hispanics in the county were 11 times more likely than whites to become ill from the virus and eight times more likely to need hospitalization, whites still are more likely to die from COVID-19, Schwartz said.
Schwartz attributed that trend to Hispanics’ likely to be younger when they become infected, and hence more likely to survive. In addition, many of the virus-related deaths have occurred in nursing homes and long-term-care facilities, whose populations are more likely to be white, he said.
Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, director of the Fairfax County Health Department, said the agency’s team has worked aggressively with those facilities to reduce COVID-19’s impact.
“Tthe hard work has paid off,” she said. “Many of the nursing homes that had an outbreak have turned a corner.”
The Health Department so far had filled 76 of the 400 new positions being created for the pandemic response. County health officials hope to complete that process by Aug. 17, she said.
“The virus has not gone away, and therefore we need to be deliberate in our actions to suppress it,” Addo-Ayensu said. “Until we develop a vaccine, we can’t return to the way things used to be.”
County supervisors seemed pleased with the progress. Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) said Northern Virginia’s delayed entry into Phase 1 of Gov. Northam’s reopening plan likely helped drive down the COVID-19 case numbers.
But Walkinshaw said he hoped the governor would reconsider part of the plan’s Phase 3, which the county entered July 1, because it allowed restaurants and bars to operate at 100-percent capacity if they could keep patrons’ tables at least 6 feet apart. Patrons congregating in bars have contributed to case increases in several other states, he said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) suggested the Health Department should send letters with testing-site information to all election officers who worked during recent elections, in case they have concerns. The county will need plenty of election workers when the November election arrives, he added.
Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason), who was sharply critical of county officials during the previous briefing after some COVID-19 testing sites were overwhelmed, said the agency’s subsequent efforts had worked out better.
“It does appear that the more recent testing sites and the approach to testing has worked out much, much better than the original ‘y’all come’ kind of thing,” Gross said.
