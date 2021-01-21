[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
County officials have set aside $10 million in COVID-relief funds for hazard pay, said Christina Jackson, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget.
Officials are considering giving county workers one-time $1,500 bonuses if their positions have risk levels of “high” or “very high,” as defined by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) risk assessment, said Cathy Spage, director of the county’s Department of Human Resources.
The county government expects such an initiative would provide bonuses to about 4,000 employees and cost about $6.5 million, Spage said. County officials based the proposed bonus amount on the hazard-pay stipend awarded in October by the Loudoun County government, she said, adding that the state government was considering a similar amount.
In order to qualify, workers must be merit employees (i.e., full-timers with benefits) employed on or after Oct. 1, 2020; be current employees at the time the bonuses are paid; have at least 70 percent of their hours paid attributable to time worked (not leave) for the pay periods between March and December last year; and worked at high- or very-high-risk jobs.
Workers who previously received bonuses during the pandemic or will get one from their agency or the county government by January’s end would see that gross amount deducted from the new hazard-pay bonus.
“It wasn’t intended to have a cumulative effect for people,” Spage said of the bonus set-up.
After finalizing bonus criteria Jan. 12, county officials expect the Board of Supervisors will approve the hazard-pay proposal Jan. 26. County staff would finalize the list of eligible employees by Feb. 12 and the bonuses would be paid Feb. 26.
Some supervisors questioned whether there might be some friction with employees who would not receive bonuses because their jobs were ranked only were “medium-risk” or lower.
County employees were required to do self-assessments as part of their training, before COVID measures such as Plexiglas shields were implemented, Spage said.
“When people took the self-assessment, they saw the words ‘first responder’ and there were people who said ‘I’m a first responder. I’m the first person you see when you walk in my agency because I sit at the front desk,’” she said.
County officials had to refine their list of hazardous jobs and risk-assessment specialists from the Department of Finance have the final say, Spage said.
According to the county’s standards, “very high-risk” jobs have high potential for COVID exposure based on an employee’s regular tasks, such as aerosol-generating procedures and contact with COVID-positive people, she said.
“High-risk” jobs have employees working inside within 6 feet of others, while “medium-risk” positions have only some contact within that range, Spage said.
Officials decided not to consider part-time employees for such bonuses because their work hours are capped, Jackson said.
While the county could increase the amount of the hazard-pay bonuses, officials are reluctant to award them to employees with less than “high-risk” positions because of the potential for a federal audit of the funds’ use.
If the county wished to provide such bonuses to lower-risk workers, those moneys would have to come from the general fund, officials said.
Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) noted that VOSH standards classified some workers – such as waiters, agricultural and construction workers and employees of poultry- and meat-processing plants – as “medium-risk” when their jobs appeared to have significant possibilities of COVID exposure.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D) said he was pleased officials had not pressed for the hazard-pay proposal prematurely.
“I think we did this the right way, by waiting until a point in time when we had better data, better numbers to guide our decision,” he said. “Certainly, taking a benefit like this away from somebody once they have gotten used to it is never a position anybody wants to be in.”
COVID-related bonus pay is not a new concept with the county. Officials already have given Health Department workers bonuses of $2,000 to $5,000 for their pandemic-response efforts and uniformed Sheriff’s Office employees have received $500 bonuses based on action from the state’s compensation board, Spage said.
So far during the crisis, the county government has spent more than $17 million in COVID-relief funds to give employees six weeks of administrative leave for COVID-related absences, such as quarantine, illness and lack of work or childcare. Nearly 7,000 employees have used some of that available leave, Spage said.
The county also doubled from 240 to 480 hours the amount of compensatory time employees could carry over in calendar years 2020 and 2021, she said.
Expanded and revised telework options give employees maximum flexibility in the work arrangements, Spage said.
Employees whose departments had seen their work scaled back were given work with other agencies, Spage said. For example, daycare-center workers were reassigned to the Community Service Board to work as behavioral-health and developmental-disability specialists, she said.
Neighborhood and Community Services workers were assigned to maintain gardens and golf courses and serve as recreational leaders with the county’s park system, Spage said. Library workers also were reassigned to the county executive’s office and other county agencies, she said.
