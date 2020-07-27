Fairfax County health officials on July 21 gave the School Board an upbeat update on COVID-19’s impact in the county, but school leaders still opted against in-person classes this fall.
The all-virtual school opening will not guarantee safety against the virus, said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Fairfax County Health Department director.
“Although virtual learning carries the lowest risk of the options presented, it does not confer zero risk of infection to students and staff because the source of the virus is not in the school, but rather in the community,” she said.
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand told the School Board that since FCPS officials in late June proposed a hybrid return-to-school plan – which would have let families pick between all-virtual instruction or attending class two days per week and learning online for two more days – pandemic conditions had worsened nationally and regionally.
“We are not in the same position that we were just weeks ago,” Brabrand said. Medical data tend to lag case surges by four to six weeks, which means accurate information about the current situation will not be available until around the start of school, he said.
Other regional school systems will kick off the year with all-virtual classes, including schools in Montgomery County, Md., and Arlington County and Manassas in Virginia, Brabrand said. Falls Church Public Schools also appears headed in that direction.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently stated COVID-19 transmission rates need to be lower before students should be allowed to return to school, the superintendent said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has estimated the actual number of COVID-19 cases is 10 times higher than currently reported, he added.
Addo-Ayensu cautioned that people will keep transmitting the virus as governments relax stay-at-home orders.
“We cannot have zero risk,” she said. “The conversation should be along [the lines of] safe and safer, versus safe and unsafe and zero risk . . . It’s about a balance of getting closer to our lives and doing the important things in our lives in as safe as possible a manner.”
Children are less likely than adults to show symptoms, county health officials said. A recent study suggests children under 10 are half as likely as adults to spread the virus to others.
Addo-Ayensu urged people to stay 6 feet apart from each other and wear face coverings in public settings. COVID-19 exposure often occurs not from fleeting encounters, but when people are standing within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes, she said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Fairfax County has remained stable for more than a month, unlike the Hampton Roads area, which has seen increases, said Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, a medical epidemiologist with the Health Department. Since the pandemic’s peak in late May, the number of cases has decreased 47 percent for whites, 67 percent for Asians, 51 percent for blacks and 88 percent for Hispanics, he said.
Asked by School Board member Rachna Sizemore Heizer (At-Large) which data were most important when considering the reopening of schools, Schwartz said two critical factors are the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county and surrounding jurisdictions and the number of related hospitalizations occurring in the local area. That latter statistic is not affected by changes in the number of tests being administered, he added.
Sizemore Heizer pressed Schwartz further about whether it would be safe to open Fairfax County schools at 50-percent capacity starting Sept. 8.
Schwartz said current metrics did not suggest an increasing COVID-19 problem in Fairfax County, but added it is “very difficult” to predict what the situation would look like six weeks hence.
County health officials this summer will hire 400 more employees, some of whom will do contact tracing. Tracing work and additional testing may not necessarily be a panacea, Schwartz cautioned.
Of local residents who have shown symptoms of the virus, only about 25 percent of them have COVID-19, Schwartz said. So if officials notified those residents’ contacts about the situation, three-quarters of that effort likely would be done for ailments that were not coronavirus, he said.
“This proportion is likely to increase as we go into the fall and winter, when so many more children are going to have respiratory diseases caused by RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] or influenza or other causes besides COVID,” he added.
The risk is very low that any of the symptomatic people’s contacts would infect other people, and therefore even with several days’ delay in getting test results, people in school settings likely would not be at an appreciably higher risk, Schwartz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.