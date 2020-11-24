Fairfax Radiology Centers has expanded its imaging services by opening a comprehensive breast imaging center in Lansdowne in Loudoun County.
Fairfax Radiology Breast Center of Loudoun–Peterson Family Breast Center occupies over 8,000 square feet at 19465 Deerfield Avenue, Suite 105. The center opened Nov. 16, and weekend and evening hours will begin in 2021.
“Fairfax Radiology Breast Center of Loudoun’s new center is the largest in the county and features the most innovative technology and procedures for breast and bone health,” said Dr. Elise Berman. “BCL is specially designed to improve the patient experience in a soothing environment and to provide the highest quality care.”
Berman noted that while breast cancer continues to be the second most common cancer in women, if it is caught early the five-year survival rate is over 90%.
Berman added that all CDC-recommended protocols for safety and cleaning during COVID-19 will be strictly followed at BCL, and that patients should not delay scheduling a mammogram.
The BCL team consists of dedicated breast radiologists, certified breast navigators and mammography and ultrasound specialists.
Fairfax Radiology Centers LLC was established in 2020 as a joint venture between the physicians of Fairfax Radiological Consultants P.C. and Inova/Radiology Imaging Associates, and it is the largest radiology practice in the Washington area.
