Fairfax Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been sold by its founder, Robert Bainum, to a Richmond-based company, Innovative Healthcare Management.
Bainum has owned and operated the 200-bed facility on Main Street in Fairfax since 1964. Bainum said he selected Innovative Health based on the company's track record, outstanding customer service reputation and state-of-the-art technology and equipment.
“There were five healthcare chains that bid on the center," he added. "We didn’t take the highest bid, but we did take the one we thought would provide the best care to the residents."
Innovative Healthcare officially took over the facility on Oct. 30 and said it has begun planning renovations to the building, which hasn’t been upgraded in more than three decades. Some of the improvements include a new state-of-the-art rehab gym, upgraded technology throughout the building and a plethora of amenity upgrades.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide these much-needed upgrades to the residents,” said Innovative Healthcare Management CEO Israel Birnbaum. “The advancements will have a great impact on their quality of life at the facility and improve their overall level of care.”
Innovative Healthcare officials said the company emphasizes staff recognition and appreciation. “We operate in a very hands-on approach,” said Elazar Fischer, regional director of operations. “Not only with our residents but with our talented team of professionals who provide the highest quality of care every day. We maintain a warm and family-oriented environment in all facets of our business and it really makes a difference.”
Innovative Healthcare Management said it plans to be an active and invested member of the community. The company has five other skilled nursing centers throughout the Virginia.
