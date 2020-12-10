Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 1 unanimously agreed to schedule a future public hearing regarding the possible adoption of new food-safety regulations.
Supervisors Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) and Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) recommended that the county rescind its current regulation on food and food-service establishments (Section 43.1 of the Fairfax County Code) and replace it with a new chapter.
The county government in 2006 adopted the current code section, which generally follows the 2005 model code published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Public Health Service, Palchik said.
The supervisors’ new ordinance mirrors the 2017 model code published by those federal agencies.
Current rules do not address adequately safety concerns regarding mobile-food vending requirements in approved right-of-way locations, cottage-food operations provisions and requirements for pets in outdoor dining areas, Palchik said.
