Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain and wind early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High around 85F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.