Fairfax County supervisors on July 28 approved a recommendation by Supervisors James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) and Kathy Smith (D-Sully) to proclaim September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in the county.
“On average, one person dies by suicide every seven hours in Virginia,” Walkinshaw said. “It’s the 10th leading cause of all deaths in the United States, [with] 48,000 lives lost to suicide in 2019. In Virginia, 1,243 suicides occur every year.”
Young people particularly are susceptible to suicide, with 14 percent of eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders reporting having considered suicide during the past year, he said.
In the local area, CrisisLink received more than 70,700 crisis-hotline calls and texts in a recent one-year period, including at least 10,000 from verified Fairfax County residents, Walkinshaw said. The community should supply outreach, education and support to encourage people’s resiliency, he said.
Groups such as CrisisLink, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board offer support, encouragement and resources to “promote healing [and] health and give hope,” Walkinshaw said.
He and Supervisor Smith are co-chairing a Board of Supervisors team at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual walk on Oct. 3 in the city of Fairfax.
