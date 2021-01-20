[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County supervisors asked county staff Jan. 12 why a barrage of callers the previous day quickly had inundated the county’s Mass Vaccination Registration System.
The “1b” COVID vaccination call line received 12,064 calls between 8 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, overwhelming the voicemail system in all the county’s call centers, officials said.
Calls skyrocketed to 129,196 within the next hour. Officials contacted surrounding counties, which reported the same issue, said Greg Scott, director of the county’s Department of Information Technology, when briefing the supervisors’ Information Technology Committee.
Call volume increased to 132,780 between 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 11 and the county’s tripled call-queue capacity filled up within seconds, officials said. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the system had an average hourly call volume of 130,000.
The county government added an external voice gateway to divert some of the traffic away from the call center and deployed its online-registration program at 12:30 p.m. – ahead of schedule – to alleviate call volume. The online system began fielding about 25 applications per minute and had garnered more than 2,000 filled-in forms within the first hour, Scott said.
As of 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, the county had received 15,635 online applications, said Jessica Werder, deputy director of public-health operations with the county’s Health Department.
The county’s Health Department and Office of Public Affairs Joint Information Center shared data and responded on communications platforms during the crunch, officials said. The county also reached out to additional vendors for help and sent a text notification to all registered residents.
In the future, officials plan to switch the system to a more robust platform; use online or Web-based forms to answer frequently asked questions and reduce call volume; and share a common-message communications strategy with the public.
Officials said the county had greater success with the rollout of its “1a” COVID vaccine program, which provided shots for residents of long-term-care facilities and health-care personnel, including paid and unpaid staff who could be directly or indirectly exposed to patients or infectious material.
Gov. Northam on Jan. 8 authorized some localities to begin the “1b” vaccination plan Jan. 11 and officials over the weekend saw a spike in activity on the Fairfax County government’s vaccine Web page, Scott said.
Those eligible for COVID vaccines under the “1b” category include seniors 65 and older; those ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions; as well as frontline workers deemed essential and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
Fairfax County was among just a handful of Virginia localities allowed to proceed with the “1b” vaccinations, but had little time to ramp up and inform the public, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D).
“I don’t think anyone expected that we would move forward this quickly,” he said, adding he did not understand why an automated message didn’t tell callers to try again later in the week. “People thought they would be registering for an appointment, but instead they were just getting in a queue to call back,” he said.
McKay said his office fielded hundreds of e-mails from angry residents Jan. 11 and that he was not briefed on what was happening until nearly 6 p.m., a situation he deemed “unacceptable.”
The county received about 1,186,000 calls Jan. 11 and as of the following day there were 286,000 voicemails waiting in the system, said Nathaniel Wentland, deputy director of the Department of Information Technology.
Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill), who chairs the board’s Information Technology Committee, urged county staff to ensure the vaccination program is accessible to all.
“Some of our senior community actually don’t have mobile phones,” he said.
The county’s online form originally allowed users to put their names in databases and be called or e-mailed by the county to schedule a vaccination appointment. County officials aimed by Jan. 13 to have a full online-registration system in place, although some interaction with the Health Department still will be required, Scott said.
“People will not be given the option to register and schedule for both doses when they sign up,” Werder said. “However, there is a process under way that will allow us to follow up with individuals for the scheduling of the second dose.”
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) wondered why the county’s vaccine preparations had not been better, given that officials had about nine months to prepare, and said the county needed a “vaccine czar” with authority across all agencies to deliver more than 1 million shots.
“Do the numbers,” he said. “We’re going to have to pick up our game enormously over what we’ve seen so far.”
