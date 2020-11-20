The Fairfax County government’s “Healthy Minds Fairfax” initiative is conducting an online survey of parents whose children receive treatment for mental-health or substance-abuse issues.
Questions revolve around how they receive treatment, and who covers the cost of such treatment.
The survey will be open through Nov. 20. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/healthymindsfairfax/.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
