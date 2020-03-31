Arlington officials won a partial victory in their effort to see farmers’ markets reopened in the wake of COVID-19 public-health concerns.
The Northam administration last week clarified previous guidance, which had ordered farmers’ markets closed, and will now permit them to open in a limited capacity.
Under the new rules, vendors are only allowed to sell to those who have pre-ordered items before arriving at the markets, and all orders will be boxed. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside the markets at any time.
Arlington has nearly a dozen farmers’ markets, although some are closed this time of year.
On March 21, County Board members criticized the Northam administration for lumping farmers’ markets in with restaurants – which are effectively closed except for carry-out and delivery – rather than with supermarkets, which remain open. One board member, Christian Dorsey, said state leaders seemed to be using “blunt instruments rather than surgical instruments” in addressing the evolving health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.