Fauquier Health recently opened its newest primary and specialty care office at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, Suite 101, in Gainesville.
The new Gainesville office will open alongside the already established OB/GYN and midwifery office.
The new office will expand primary care services to the residents of Prince William and surrounding areas. In order to expand these services, Fauquier Health has welcomed Hasina Hamid, MD. Dr. Hamid specializes in internal medicine and will began seeing patients in the new office on March 2. She will see patients three days a week at the Lake Manassas office – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Dr. Hamid will see patients on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Internal Medicine located in Warrenton. Those days and hFauquier Health'ss may be subject to change.
According to Fauquier Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Sale, “Fauquier Health continues to focus on the future and opportunities to grow. There is a great need for primary care providers within the communities we serve. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Hamid join Fauquier Health's team so that we can open a new office to continue expanding Fauquier Health's services to the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas.”
Dr. Hamid graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SMBC), in Bangladesh in 1994. She then completed her internship at the Institute of Postgraduate and Research in Bangladesh in 1997. After completing her United States Medical Licensing Examination in the top 90th percentile, she completed her three-year residency training. Dr. Hamid graduated from the Lutheran Medical Center in New York with her Doctor of Medicine. Dr. Hamid obtained her board certification in Internal Medicine in 2008 and was re-certified in 2018.
Dr. Hamid joins Fauquier Health's primary care physicians’ team with over 12 years of clinical experience. She will work closely with her patients to develop treatment plans for chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other problems. Maintaining a high quality of patient care standards, she carefully examines, diagnoses, and treats patients for acute conditions or concerns they may be experiencing. She has extensive experience in a variety of healthcare settings with many different patient age ranges, from 18 to geriatric.
Dr. Hamid is accepting appointments now. To schedule an appointment in Warrenton at Piedmont Internal Medicine, please call 540.347.4200. To schedule an appointment at the new Lake Manassas office, please call 703.743.7370. Online scheduling is available at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.