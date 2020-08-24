Fairfax County Public Schools teachers are doing virtual professional development before classes start Sept. 8 and learning how to gauge and strengthen students’ social, emotional and mental health is high on their priority list, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said during a weekly town-hall meeting held “virtually” Aug. 19.
Students have been under unusually high mental strain since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, so teachers will need to help them cope, said Bethany Koszelak, a mental-wellness specialist with the school system.
“When I think about everything that’s been going on since March, the word that comes to mind for me is resiliency,” she said. “Resiliency is our ability to overcome adversity, bounce back from that and come through challenges even stronger.”
Students can become more resilient by building socio-emotional learning skills, Koszelak said. Teachers can reinforce those skills using a learning model provided by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, she said.
Faculty will focus on five core competencies: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and relationship skills. That last skill is harder to accomplish in a virtual environment, so school officials are building time for it into the block schedules of secondary students.
FCPS always has engaged in social-emotional learning, but is emphasizing it even more now because of the stresses brought on by the ongoing pandemic, Koszelak said. Some students need higher levels of intervention, possibly because of mental-health challenges, she said.
People who are mentally healthy feel connected, confident, resilient, well-adjusted, happy and excited, school officials said. At the continuum’s opposite end, people feel isolated, hopeless and suicidal. Students under mental duress should use coping strategies or ask someone for help, preferably a trusted adult, Koszelak said.
“Just because you’re experiencing that doesn’t mean you’re stuck that place on the spectrum,” she said. “There are ways to become well over time.”
When looking for symptoms of mental-health difficulties, Koszelak looks for factors that inhibit a person’s ability to live, laugh and love. Children who are experiencing trouble may struggle to stay engaged in school, have problems with their social relationships and withdraw from activities they typically have enjoyed, she said.
Changes in eating and sleeping patterns also may signal mental-health struggles. Students should look for warning signs and help each other, Koszelak said.
Brabrand said he concentrated on that message during his welcoming address to teachers.
“I told them the first day of school is not about covering the syllabus, but it’s about connecting with every child and beginning to form that kind of relationship . . . so that we can have a positive, strong start to the school year,” the superintendent said.
Distance learning will not pose a barrier because school officials have been examining ways to reach out to students who need support and intervention, if necessary, said Claudia McDowell, an FCPS mental-wellness specialist.
Brabrand also fielded calls and e-mails during the town-hall meeting. Among the information he provided:
• FCPS still is working out its fall test schedule, such as for the exam used for admission to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, but will offer SAT tests at five high schools in late August, Brabrand said. High-school seniors in September will be able to take the SAT exam for free, he said.
• The school system this fall will offer two distance-learning formats, Blackboard Collaborate Ultra and Google Meets, and in September may be able to take advantage of additional capabilities of Google Enterprise.
“We want teachers to feel comfortable using the platform that works best for them,” Brabrand said.
• As health conditions improve and opportunities open up for school to go beyond distance learning, the school system will consider allowing “cohort” learning – i.e., allowing small, targeted groups of students to receive in-person instruction. Officials would cater first to students in vulnerable populations, including cohorts needing socio-emotional help, he said.
The cohorts would be small and not mix or interact with other students or travel in the hallways between classes, Brabrand said.
• Some school systems and colleges across the country have opened with a hybrid learning plan similar to the one proposed earlier by FCPS (mixing in-person and virtual learning) and already have had to close or send some students home because of COVID-19 cases detected among students and staff, he said.
“That is not the winning solution,” Brabrand said.
FCPS, like other school systems in Northern Virginia and the rest of the Washington metropolitan region, made the right decision to kick off the school year with virtual-only learning and then gradually permit small student cohorts to meet, Brabrand contended.
“The hybrid learning . . . as it is being rolled out across the country right now, is causing confusion, it’s causing chaos and it is causing more of those districts to shut down as quickly as they have opened,” he said.
• If positive COVID-19 test results occurred during the school year, FCPS officials would close the affected classrooms for up to 14 days and work with the Fairfax County Health Department on a contact-tracing investigation to determine how long those classrooms would need to remain closed, he said.
• Brabrand defended the school system’s proposed daily starting times for students at all levels, saying it was necessary to accommodate itinerant middle- and high-school teachers who work at more than one location.
With the COVID-19 crisis affecting local, state and federal budgets, Brabrand said he was not comfortable proposing later starting times that would result in higher expenses when in-person learning returned.
