Facing closed classrooms for the rest of the academic year, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) officials are preparing to do something they’ve never done before: Educate the entire student body remotely.
Top system administrators, during a live, online briefing of School Board members March 27, detailed changes, contortions and inconveniences that will be part of the plan.
School officials have faced numerous challenges while trying to design the “most equitable plan possible,” said Sloan Presidio, assistant superintendent for instructional services.
FCPS officials from March 30 through April 3 will focus on staff meetings, teacher training and having educators reconnect with their students, who last were in the classroom March 12. Educators in the meantime have suggested students undertake optional, ungraded activities to keep up their learning.
After spring break the following week and an April 13 teacher workday, instruction will resume on Tuesday, April 14.
High-school students will receive virtual, teacher-led instruction in all their courses, plus some printed materials. The system’s “online campus” was set to resume March 30, providing instruction in economics and personal finance for students who were registered to finish that course this summer, Presidio said.
Middle- and elementary-schoolers will have printed learning packets for core classes mailed to their homes, and elementary students will receive additional virtual, teacher-led instruction. FCPS will stream new content in literacy and math on the Web and broadcast it on cable-access Channel 21.
Mondays through Thursdays, students in the school system’s 146 elementary schools will receive two hours each morning of virtual teacher instruction, plus independent student support, followed by two to three hours’ worth of independent study during afternoons, doing activities of their own choice. Fridays will be reserved for teachers to plan, post assignments, answer e-mails and connect with students and their families.
Elementary schools will set their own starting and ending times to best meet the needs of their faculty and school community.
Middle- and high-school students will work under similar schedules as elementary pupils, only with Mondays used for teacher activities. Students will follow their normal bell schedules Tuesdays through Fridays, but middle and high schools will offer direct teacher instruction on different days, in anticipation that families with students at different grade levels will need to share electronic equipment.
School Board member Elaine Tholen (Dranesville District) asked why hours of instruction had been reduced and wondered if the new schedules would prove adequate for learning.
Presidio said a research organization recommended that school officials not replicate standard school days, but he added that distance learning does not equal regular classroom instruction.
Teachers will establish office hours during which students may contact them for individual help. School staff members must reach out early to students and families who are not engaging with the distance-learning program, Presidio said.
Virginia Department of Education officials recommend that school systems not grade students’ work during the ongoing school closures. FCPS leaders plan to close the grading period for the third quarter effective March 13, then allow students until April 24 to submit missing assignments from before that deadline and have those marks count toward their final grades.
Students will not be assigned marks for their fourth-quarter work, but teachers will consider the skills pupils have mastered over the course of the year, Presidio said. Teachers will incorporate missing content into next year’s lessons, except for graduating seniors.
The Virginia Department of Education will let school systems offer instruction over the summer and perhaps adjust the calendars of their upcoming school years. State officials also will apply for a federal waiver regarding the annual Standards of Learning tests. Advanced Placement tests will be given online.
FCPS students can breathe a bit easier. Seniors who were on track to graduate as of March 13 will do so; students in lower grades who were in line to advance to the next grade will be promoted, officials said.
FCPS leaders are examining graduation options for high-school seniors, said Deputy Superintendent Frances Ivey.
“We may be able to hold a ‘virtual graduation,’” she said. “We want to be able to officially recognize and celebrate our seniors.”
School Board member Karl Frisch (Providence District) said he is proud the school system wants every student to benefit from distance learning.
“We don’t just say we are all in this together,” he said. “We act on it.”
School Board member Melanie Meren (Hunter Mill District) also was upbeat about the distance-learning plans.
“What you’ve offered is a recipe for success for the situation we’re in,” she told top administrators.
School Board Chairman Karen Corbett Sanders (Mount Vernon District) thanked her colleagues for their work and dedication throughout the crisis and said the school system has a strong partnership with parents.
“We realize that our families are dealing with a number of challenges, including food security, employment concerns, child care and the shared focus on ensuring our students’ socio-emotional and academic needs are met,” she said.
