Lifestyle Physicians, LLC has expanded their integrative and wellness offerings by welcoming Dr. Alex Cope to their practice.
Dr. Cope, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, brings her unique expertise of Fertility, PCOS, PMS and integrated medicine to the Warrenton and Culpeper community. Dr. Cope takes an embodied cyclical approach to women’s health that teaches her patients to learn their cycles and patterns and empowers them to build their own seasonal health arsenal at home.
Painful periods are common, but not normal. Dr. Cope teaches her patients that menstruation is a fifth vital sign and how to use their monthly cycle as a meter for health.
Dr. Cope was licensed by the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine in 2016. After gaining experience in the primary care setting, Dr. Cope came to Virginia in 2018 to bring her expertise in areas that have less accessibility to natural medicine. She continued her education in Traumatology along with Women’s Health. She has studied pharmacology, herbalism, nutrition and pharmaceuticals, physical medicine and diagnostic imaging. Each course has prepared her to use true integrated healthcare in order to give her patients options to choose their healing path.
Over the past two years, Dr. Cope has expanded her patient base in the greater Richmond area. Her unique expertise now attracts women nationwide through telehealth offerings.
“I am absolutely honored to bring this medicine into Hunt Country. We as women have so much work to do to understand how our energy and productivity waxes and wanes from the traditional work week according to our infradian rhythm. I will bring this and more into
Lifestyle Physicians. Everyone at Lifestyle Physicians has the heart and mind to help serve the community’s health. I am beyond excited to join Dr. Verma on his mission to bring true integrated healthcare into Northern Virginia,” says Dr. Cope.
Dr. Cope will offer both in-office and virtual visits along with a monthly care membership program.
For more information or to book an appointment, please visit lifestylephysicians.com or call (540) 680-2426.
She looks like patchouli
