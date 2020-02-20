“The ABCs of CBD and Medical Marijuana” will be discussed at Patrick Henry Library on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Medical professionals will evaluate the possibilities presented by marijuana and its extracts as an alternative to prescription medications.
The program is free. For information, call (703) 938-0405.
