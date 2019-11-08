Even a World Series game taking place at the same time wasn’t able to deter attendees from the annual gala of the Arlington Free Clinic, which drew a sold-out crowd of 740 to the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner.
With a theme of “An Autumn Affair,” the black-tie event celebrated the clinic’s 25th anniversary under the helm of gala chairs Eve Murty and Diane McClure.
The Arlington Free Clinic serves 1,600 low-income, uninsured county residents every year in approximately 9,000 visits. Funds raised via the gala – which account for about one-quarter of the organization’s annual operating budget – will allow the clinic to continue providing a wide array of health-care programs, including specialty medicine, mental-health care, physical therapy and dental care.
Ginger and Brett Loper chaired fund-raising efforts, and clinic supporter Chuck Todd helped lead a live appeal that generated an additional $50,000 from the floor.
For a full slide show of photos from the event, see the Website at https://gala.arlingtonfreeclinic.org.
