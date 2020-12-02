Prince William County will provide free COVID-19 testing Dec. 7 from 4-7:30 p.m., or until tests run out, at Splashdown Water Park in Manassas.
Testing is free and available to those who live or work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. The testing site can accommodate both walk-up and drive-thru clients.
Splashdown Water Park is at 7500 Ben Lomond Drive, Manassas, Va., 20109.
County officials advise to arrive early. There are only 500 tests for this site.
