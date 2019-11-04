Bowen McCauley Dance Company is offering free weekly classes for those with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. at Kenmore Middle School.
The initiative is based on the “Dance for PD” program of Mark Morris Dance Group, designed so classes are safe, beneficial and enjoyable.
There is no charge and no registration is required; previous dance experience is not required.
For information, call (703) 910-5175 or e-mail dance@bmdc.org.
