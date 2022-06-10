Goodwin House Inc., a not-for-profit and faith-based senior living and health care services organization in the Washington area, has rebranded as Goodwin Living.
The new brand better reflects the organization's mission and a significant increase in its support of older adults through home and community-based services delivered beyond the Goodwin Living senior living campuses, the organization said in a news release.
“For 55 years, ‘Goodwin House’ has been our name and the brand by which we have grown our mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of older adults and those who care for them,” said Rob Liebreich, Goodwin Living president and CEO. “As we are called to serve more older adults in senior living communities, in their own homes and elsewhere, we are grateful to be able to grow forward with a new brand name that is about the way older adults live, thrive and find purpose.”
In 1967, Goodwin House Alexandria opened to serve older adults with the organization's first life plan community. Goodwin Living now serves more than 2,300 older adults daily in the region, with nearly 1,100 residents in senior living communities and 1,200 in home- and community-based services.
Goodwin Living introduced a new logo, featuring an icon comprised of 56 dots in eight diverse colors that are inspired by the core tenets of the organization: total wellness, collaboration, innovation, diversity, discovery, optimism, creativity and purpose. The eight-pointed icon evokes symbols of beginning, family, health and intention in many world cultures, the organization said. It also translates to a compass, an important tool that people of all ages use to find their way.
The Goodwin Living life plan communities, Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, will retain their names.
In addition to offering home health, rehabilitation services and hospice, Goodwin Living also provides a brain health program titled StrongerMemory that was introduced in 2020 and serves more than 5,000 older adults across the United States. Goodwin Living also operates a private duty care home care service and is the managing agent for the Lewinsville Retirement Residences in McLean, which offers affordable housing to older adults.
In May, Goodwin Living announced plans to acquire the Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria that is home to approximately 110 older adults who are supported by more than 100 team members. The sale is expected to be final on or around Aug. 1. In 2021, Goodwin Living also announced that it would develop a senior living campus in Chantilly, scheduled to open in 2025.
