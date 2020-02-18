The Rotary Club of Great Falls will host a community forum – “Our Community Takes on Opioids and Drug Abuse” – on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 10550 Georgetown Pike.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. William Hazel, former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources; there also will be a panel discussion.
The event is cosponsored by the Great Falls Citizens Association, Rotary of McLean, Rotary of Great Falls and Celebrate Great Falls.
The community is invited.
